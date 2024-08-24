Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.13. The stock had a trading volume of 255,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

