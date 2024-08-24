Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Moderna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 21.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,238 shares of company stock worth $49,455,904. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

