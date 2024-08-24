Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.27.

Intuit Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $45.44 on Friday, reaching $619.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,187. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.44. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

