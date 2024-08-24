Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Equifax by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Equifax by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Equifax Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $5.72 on Friday, hitting $302.17. The stock had a trading volume of 477,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.01 and a 200 day moving average of $253.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $303.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

