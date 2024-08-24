Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $45.12. 6,214,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.