Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $138.24. 137,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,984. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

