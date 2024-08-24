Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,365,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 83,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,076,776. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

