Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,541 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,792,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,369. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

