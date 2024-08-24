Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. 4,096,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,560. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

