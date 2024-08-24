Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $142,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 30.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.4 %

CPB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

