Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 33 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $14.69 on Friday, hitting $556.92. The stock had a trading volume of 444,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.42.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.