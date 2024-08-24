Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 354 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.0% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $321,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 415.0% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,543. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.