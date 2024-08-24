Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 567,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $147,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,173,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 337,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

V traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.59. The stock had a trading volume of 283,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.