Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

