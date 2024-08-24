Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 124,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 1,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

