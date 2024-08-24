Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $688.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $657.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

