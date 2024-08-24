Prom (PROM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.86 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $115.43 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00009863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,179.41 or 1.00086074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.240063 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,840,712.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

