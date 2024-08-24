ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 167,043,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 141,942,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
