ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 167,043,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 141,942,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 174,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 63,983 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,291,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 390,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,169 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

