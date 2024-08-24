Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 7,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

