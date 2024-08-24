Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.00

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.17), with a volume of 382225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.20 ($1.15).

Prs Reit Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £494.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Prs Reit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Prs Reit Company Profile

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,031.19). Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

