PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 17.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Workday Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.71 and a 200-day moving average of $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

