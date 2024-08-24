PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $256.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.49 and a 200 day moving average of $251.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

