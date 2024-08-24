PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $114.74. 10,608,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,106,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $452.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.68.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

