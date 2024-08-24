pufETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $409.45 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One pufETH token can now be purchased for about $2,750.83 or 0.04257234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $409.45 million and $5.63 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pufETH Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 502,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 502,029.50237707. The last known price of pufETH is 2,644.02051662 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,026,767.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

