QuantaSing Group (QSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. QuantaSing Group has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.68 million. On average, analysts expect QuantaSing Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QSG opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

