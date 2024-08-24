Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,977.05 or 0.99970338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007137 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.