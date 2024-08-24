Qubic (QUBIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $210.98 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubic has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 110,929,085,171,920 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 110,929,085,171,920 with 109,143,110,911,900 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000019 USD and is up 6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,170,139.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

