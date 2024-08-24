Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $355.02. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

