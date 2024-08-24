Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 297 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.48. 1,464,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

