Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,394,000 after acquiring an additional 81,949 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 290,949 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,778,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,469,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,725. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

