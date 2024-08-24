Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $62.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,830.58. The company had a trading volume of 223,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,801.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,692.86.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

