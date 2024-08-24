Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RANI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RANI Free Report ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

