Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $282.29 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00246463 BTC.
Ravencoin Profile
RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,204,000,788 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
