Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2024

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $300.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. 2,284,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,349. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Earnings History for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

