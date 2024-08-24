Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,104.65.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REGN opened at $1,187.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,203.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,084.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,001.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
