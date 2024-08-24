Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.98. 324,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,198,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $964.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,052 shares of company stock worth $988,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

