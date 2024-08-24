Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 427 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RTX were worth $29,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in RTX by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,377. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.