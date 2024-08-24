Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $11.10 on Friday, hitting $1,116.57. The company had a trading volume of 256,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,078.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,062.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

