Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $159,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,122,141 shares of company stock worth $991,938,411 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $952.74. 2,063,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $886.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

