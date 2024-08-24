Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.59. 679,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $502.95. The company has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.