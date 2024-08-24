Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,528 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MAR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.26. The company had a trading volume of 958,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,193. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.81 and a 200-day moving average of $239.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.