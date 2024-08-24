Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 23,697 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

EWBC stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

