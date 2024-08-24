Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 343 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.21. 5,124,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,586. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.