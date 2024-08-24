Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,110 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Boyd Gaming worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BYD stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $60.03. 785,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

