Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,355 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 3.7 %

SKX traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.