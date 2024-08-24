Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $37,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $45.22 on Friday, reaching $3,125.67. 120,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,109. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,018.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,967.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

