Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Entergy worth $35,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR remained flat at $118.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

