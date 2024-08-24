Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. 2,295,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.