Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.99-21.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.24 billion. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.130 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

