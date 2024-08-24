RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

RTX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. 3,427,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,377. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.